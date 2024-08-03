iDNES: Some Balkan countries do not sell shells to the Czech Republic because of Ukraine

Some Balkan countries do not want to sell the shells to the Czech Republic because they will then be sent to Ukraine, the Czech newspaper reports iDNES.

“In intelligence circles, they also say that some countries do not want to sell ammunition to the Czech Republic and defense companies, because they know that it will then go to Ukraine,” the article says.

Earlier, the country’s Defense Minister Jana Černochová said that the Czech Republic would launch a new initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine in 2025. According to the newspaper Denik N, defense companies Czechoslovak Group, STV Group, Omnipol from Ompo Holding, Colt CZ Group SE and DSS will join the initiative as direct ammunition manufacturers and intermediaries.