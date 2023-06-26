Czech Foreign Minister: Prague will not reduce the staff of the embassy in Moscow

The Czech Republic will not reduce the staff of the embassy in Moscow. The position of official Prague was expressed by the country’s Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, they write “News”.

“All diplomats and staff [посольства] are in order and doing their job,” the diplomat said after the meeting of the Foreign Ministry headquarters to overcome crisis situations.

Lipavsky also stressed that there are no plans to take additional measures to protect the diplomatic mission.

In May, Jan Lipavsky said that Czech diplomacy was based on the fact that Russia would be a threat for another ten years. In his opinion, Europe is not ready for a protracted confrontation with Moscow, but with the adoption of new sanctions packages, it is approaching “the most advantageous position.”

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces Karel Rzehka said that he did not exclude the possibility of a war between NATO and Russia. However, he believes that this is the worst scenario.