Tensions continue in the Czech Republic and China over Taiwan. Recently, the Czech Republic’s Senate President Milos Veट्रtrisil visited Taiwan. On which China expressed anger and threatened to pay the price. Now on this, the Mayor of Reporiz in a district of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, retaliated and called the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi a Wolf Warrior Diplomate.Mayor Pavel Novotny has written a lengthy letter in response to Wang Yi’s threat to visit Taiwan to Senate President Milos Weisertrisil, seeking China’s pardon. He threatened China that he would certainly have to pay a heavy price for his short-sighted behavior and political opportunism. He demanded his apology over China’s foreign minister Wang Yi’s comments against his country. Mayor Powell said that the Chinese foreign minister accused him of exceeding his diplomatic norms. He said that the Chinese Foreign Ministry has displayed rude and arrogant behavior by threatening.

What did the Chinese foreign minister say?

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi had threatened the European country Czech Republic that it would have to pay a heavy price for friendship with Taiwan. He described the Czech Republic official’s visit to Taiwan as provocative and short-sighted. Wang Yi warned that whoever challenges the One China policy will have to pay a heavy price.

Now China rages on the Czech Republic, said – friendship with Taiwan will have to pay a heavy price

China is under pressure from growing relations with Taiwan

The Chinese government is under deep pressure following the recent visit of US Health Minister Alex Azar to Taipei. Alex Azar is the first top US leader to travel to Taiwan after 41 years. China owes its share to Taiwan. Azar visited Taiwan in the second week of the same month and called on President Sai Ing-wen.



‘Friendship with Taiwan means making China enemy’

Wang was quoted as saying by the Czech Senate President’s visit to Taiwan that anyone challenging the One-China policy would have to pay a heavy price. He said that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the China region and to challenge a China policy on the Taiwan issue is to make 1.4 billion Chinese enemies and violate international trust and conduct. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wang’s statement Monday that anti-Chinese powers in the Czech Republic deliberately impede China’s sovereignty and interfere in China’s internal affairs.