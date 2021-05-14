Russia’s decision to add the Czech Republic to the list of unfriendly countries suggests that Prague has responded correctly to the Vrbetice case. This was stated by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Hamacek, reports RIA News…

He added that he is proud of his participation in the preparation and implementation of this Czech reaction.

Prior to that, the Czech Foreign Ministry accused Russia of “trying to escalate the conflict not only with Prague, but with the entire European Union.”

Earlier, the Russian government published a list of unfriendly countries, which included only the United States and the Czech Republic. It was clarified that the Czech Republic is allowed to hire no more than 19 Russian workers for the Russian diplomatic mission, and not a single one for the United States.

Relations between Moscow and Prague have deteriorated after the Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica. They occurred at the end of 2014, resulting in the death of two people. It is believed that tens of thousands of kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded at that time.