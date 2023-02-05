Lidovky Vlah columnist: Western tanks may not reach Ukraine due to logistics

The West promised to supply tanks to Kyiv, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have big logistical problems, declared columnist for the Czech edition of Lidovky Tomasz Vlach.

According to the author, the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is asking Western partners for tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, fighter jets and ammunition, primarily of large caliber. However, they still need to be delivered to the battlefield in secret from Russia, the journalist noted. He doubted that the Ukrainian troops would be able to carry out this task successfully. According to the author, Western tanks may never reach their destination.

“It must be taken into account that the introduction of Western armored vehicles on the Ukrainian front will be accompanied by another, no less important, logistical “battle” for the speed of deliveries and the uninterrupted supply of ammunition, fuel and spare parts,” Vlah emphasized. According to him, more people will provide logistics than participate in battles against the Russian army.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko said that Western countries had promised to supply 321 heavy tanks to Kyiv.