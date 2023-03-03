Czech President Zeman: Austria could become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine

Czech President Milos Zeman announced the ability of Austria to act as a mediator in peace negotiations in Ukraine. The politician announced this after a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander van der Bellen, his words leads Czech televize.

“I told the President [Австрии]that the neutrality of Austria, in a certain context, may allow it to play a mediating role in the case of Ukraine and Russia,” Zeman shared. He stressed that a state that does not adhere to neutrality cannot be a mediator in the conflict. The Czech leader added that his proposal was not an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Austria.

Previously, countries were listed that at the moment could become intermediaries between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. These included China, India and Israel. It was also specified that Turkey could play this role, but with some reservations.