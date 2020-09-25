One European region after the other is declared a corona risk area. Now it hits other countries and parts of the country on the German border, including a very popular holiday area. Anyone who returns from there must now be tested.

Anyone who returns from a risk area must be tested – and in quarantine until the result is available

D.he federal government has declared the whole of the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and the Austrian state of Tyrol to be corona risk areas due to the rapidly increasing number of infections. The Robert Koch Institute’s risk list was updated accordingly on Friday. This means that 15 of the 27 EU countries are at least partially corona risk areas, Spain, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg are even completely. Poland is the only one of Germany’s nine neighboring countries that has not yet been affected.

Most of the Czech regions had already been added to the risk list on Wednesday. Now the Moravian-Silesian region in the far east of the country on the border with Poland and the Usti (Aussig), which borders on Saxony, followed. Tyrol with its capital Innsbruck is also a border region and also a very popular holiday area with Germans in summer and winter. There is also the ski resort of Ischgl, which was one of the hotspots from which the pandemic spread in Europe last winter.

Luxembourg borders on Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate. The government of the Grand Duchy had always criticized previous border closings and travel warnings from Germany. In the small country with around 630,000 inhabitants, there are numerous commuters who regularly cross the border. However, they are exempt from quarantine rules.

It was expected that the Federal Foreign Office would issue a travel warning for vacation travel for all new risk areas on Friday evening. For the countries of the European Union and the Schengen area, the criteria are the same.

Travelers returning from risk areas must be tested for corona 48 hours before or after entering the country and then in quarantine until the test result is there. The travel warning is not a ban, but is intended to have a significant deterrent effect on tourist trips. However, it also has a positive side for consumers: it enables vacationers to cancel bookings for free.

After the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the Federal Foreign Office issued a worldwide travel warning for tourist trips for the first time on March 17. It was initially lifted again in mid-June for more than 30 European countries. After just a few weeks, the travel warnings for the first countries had to be reactivated due to the increasing number of infections.

The classification as a risk area and the subsequent travel warning are issued if the number of new corona infections exceeds the mark of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. In the case of travel warnings for countries outside Europe, there may be other reasons for a travel warning such as entry bans or restrictions on air traffic. But that should be changed on October 1st.