2G rule: the Czech Republic largely lifts restrictions © Marijan Murat/dpa

The Czech Republic is largely saying goodbye to the 2G Corona rule, which only grants vaccinated and recovered people access to certain areas.

Prague – The rule will be abolished not only in catering and accommodation, but also in other areas such as services and cultural and sporting events. That was decided by the liberal-conservative cabinet on Wednesday in Prague. This does not affect the obligation to test and provide evidence when entering the Czech Republic. “We have the perspective that we can get rid of most corona restrictions from March 1st,” said Prime Minister Petr Fiala. In practice, only the FFP2 mask requirement will then apply. However, this also depends on the further development of the omicron wave, the 57-year-old said.

The cabinet also decided that the number of possible participants in major events from February 18 will be increased to 5,000 seated or 500 standing people. Some experts criticized the easing as premature. According to official figures, there were 1,962 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days in neighboring Germany. (dpa)