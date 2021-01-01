The Czech youth ice hockey team beat Austria 7-0 in the group stage match of the World Youth Championship to become the final quarter-finalist of the tournament.

The meeting took place in Edmonton, Canada on Thursday, December 31st. The goals were scored by Simon Kubitschek (27th minute), Martin Lang (33, 39), Filip Cover (40), Pavel Novak (42), David Irzhichek (57), Jan Mishak (60), writes TASS…

The Russian national ice hockey team defeated the Swedish team in the group stage match of the World Youth Championship on December 31. The meeting in Edmonton, Canada ended with a 4: 3 score.

According to the results of the matches, the Russian national team takes first place in its group with a score of eight points.

The day before, on December 30, the Russian team beat rivals from Austria in the group stage match. Hockey players of the Russian national team made their way to the quarterfinals of the youth world championship.