The Czech Republic has found sources abroad for hundreds of thousands of pieces of artillery ammunition that it could deliver to Ukraine in a matter of weeks. This statement was made by the President of the Republic Peter Pavel on February 17 during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

“We have identified half a million pieces of 155-mm ammunition and 300 thousand 122-mm ammunition,” the portal quotes the Czech leader as saying. Seznam Zprávy.

Pavel noted that the country is seeking to attract funding from the United States, Germany, Sweden or other countries that provide armament assistance to Ukraine.

The President did not specify in which countries the ammunition is located. Meanwhile, he called the current situation in the military conflict difficult for Kyiv. According to him, since last year the situation on the battlefield has changed significantly for the worse for Ukraine. At the same time, Russia adapted to the introduction of combat, and also transferred the economy to a military footing, he added.

Earlier, on February 6, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that individual EU countries can negotiate on the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but the association does not have a common approach in this regard. Lipavsky also positively assessed Brussels’ promises to supply Kyiv with 1 million ammunition.

Earlier, on February 1, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EC promises to supply Ukraine with new tanks, helicopters, air defense systems and 1 million artillery shells by the end of 2024. According to her, military support for Kyiv from the EU has reached €28 billion. At the same time, the association’s military industry has increased production by 40%.

Before this, in November 2023, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the EU would not be able to fulfill its promises to supply Ukraine with 1 million shells by March 2024. Then he clarified that it would take several additional months to achieve such a volume.

The European Union approved a plan to transfer 1 million artillery shells to Kyiv within 12 months at the end of March last year.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling.