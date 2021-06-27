Budapest – The Czech Republic beats Holland 2-0 and flies to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. This is in effect the first surprise of the tournament, given that Jaroslav Silhavy’s team started with all the disadvantages of the prediction in front to the men of Frank de Boer. In Budapest the goals decide at the 68th of Holes and the 80th of Schick, the latter climbed to four goals behind Ronaldo top scorer with five. The Dutch game was bad, the most representative players were disappointing, from Depay to de Jong, passing through de Ligt sent off at 0-0 for nonsense. The Czech Republic is celebrating, on 3 July in Baku the pass to the semifinal will be played with another surprise from this European Championship, Denmark.

Despite a territorial dominance of the Netherlands especially in the very first bars of the game, however, the balance reigns in the first half of a packed Puskas Arena. The oranje are the first to be seen forward after about ten minutes from the kick-off: de Ligt off Blind’s cross at the far post, but his air bank towards the inside of the area is not grim no mate. A few actions later Dumfries runs off at speed on Vaclik’s rash exit, saved by a providential slip of Kalas. As the minutes pass, the Czech Republic also tries to gain courage, which after a couple of non-dangerous ideas, close to the lead in the 38th minute with Barak. The Hellas Verona midfielder frees himself from the shot on the Masopust exhaust, but de Ligt in the split avoids what would have been in all likelihood the goal of the Czech 1-0. On the overturning in front of the Netherlands Dumfries rises again in the chair, good at breaking through on the right and putting a poisonous ball in the center that the opposing rearguard pushes away.

The start of the second half is crackling: first Malen fails the Dutch advantage face to face with Vaclik, then on the other side the episode that in the 55th minute risks changing the face of the challenge. Schick tries to take advantage of a slip from de Ligt who would have thrown him into the goal, the Juventus defender tries to foil the danger with his arm, but gets a red card after the intervention of the Var (the referee had judged the violation to be yellow). With the numerical superiority the Czech Republic takes courage and after having touched the net with Kaderabek (providential Dumfries to save Stekelenburg), deservedly unlocks the scoring in the 68th minute with the header of Holes on the perfect air bank of Kalas. The Netherlands does not seem to be able to find the strength to react, de Boer also throws the giant Weghorst into the fray, but in the 80 ‘from a splendid initiative by Holes, the Czech 2-0 of Patrick Schick is born, more and more goalscorer than his own national. It is the network that closes the accounts early and sends the Czechs to the quarter-finals.

