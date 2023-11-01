The Czech government decided on Wednesday to temporarily extend surprise inspections of people entering from the border with Slovakia until November 22.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakošan announced on the X platform: “As long as there is no effective protection of the European Union’s external borders, we must solve the problem of illegal immigration on the internal borders of the Schengen area.”

The Czech Republic imposed temporary checks on the border with Slovakia in early October, in an effort to combat human smuggling. The inspections had previously been extended to November 2.

While 248 suspected smugglers were detained across the country in 2022, more than 340 suspected smugglers have been detained so far this year, according to the government in Prague.