The Czech Republic extended until March 31, 2024 the ban on issuing visas to citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus

The Czech government has extended for a year, until March 31, 2024, the ban on issuing visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus. Writes about it TASS.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved on Wednesday, March 22, the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding visas for citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus. The ban was introduced shortly after February 24, 2022.

At the same time, the ban has been extended to Russians and Belarusians who have passports of other states. Visas and long-term residence permits can only be obtained in exceptional cases.

In November 2022, it was reported that the Czech authorities began to require special transit visas from Russian tourists for transfers at the country’s airports. The requirement applies to holders of Schengen visas, residence permits (permits) in the countries of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area, as well as in Japan, Canada and the United States.