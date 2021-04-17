The Czech police did not confirm the connection between the search for Russians Alexander Petrov (Alexander Mishkin) and Ruslan Boshirov (Anatoly Chepiga), accused by London of poisoning a former GRU officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, and the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the country. It is reported by RIA News…

Earlier, the Czech police put two Russian citizens, Petrov and Boshirov, on the wanted list.

The Czech Republic announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the country on April 17. They are suspected of working for the Russian special services, which are allegedly involved in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica on October 16, 2014. Then, supposedly, ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. As a result, two people died. The cause of the explosion remained unknown; according to one version, it happened due to the negligence of the workers.