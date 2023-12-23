Today, Saturday, the Czech Republic declared official mourning for the victims of the Charles University massacre in the capital, Prague, which occurred the day before Thursday.

As part of the declaration of mourning, flags were flown at half-mast on public buildings and tied with black ribbons.

President Peter Pavel, senior officials in the country, academics, and members of the public attended a mass for the souls of the victims, at St. Vitus Cathedral.

Czech President Petr Pavel (center of photo) attends a mass for the victims of the massacre

Prime Minister Peter Fiala called for a minute of silence at noon (1100 GMT), and retailers stated that they would observe a minute of silence.

Many events that were scheduled before Christmas were canceled, and state television broadcast a special program in light of the accident.

Yesterday, Friday, Interior Minister Vit Rakosan said that the identities of all the victims who died in the mass shooting in central Prague had been identified.

Speaking to Czech Television CT, the minister said that there were no foreigners among the dead.