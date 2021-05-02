Czech Prime Minister Andriy Babis summoned Justice Minister Maria Benešova because of her words about the possible causes of the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. On the statement of First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek on the air “Czech Television” noticed in TASS…

The official explained that law enforcement officers are developing the only possible version of what happened, according to which the Russian GRU employees were involved in the explosions, namely, unit 29155. “There are no other versions,” he stressed. – Ms Benesova received general information. Her performance did not make me happy, it went to the benefit of someone other than the Czech Republic. “

The Deputy Prime Minister did not answer the question of whether the head of the Ministry of Justice will be fired because of her statements, and stressed that this is the case of Prime Minister Babis. “Now we will not change anything. We know what the Russians did, we know how they did it, ”concluded Hamachek.

On April 29, the Minister of Justice Benesova said that the Czech Republic had several versions of the explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014, but refused to voice them. According to her, the incident was discussed at a government meeting she attended.

The Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. Then Russia and the Czech Republic exchanged the expulsion of diplomats and decided to equalize the number of employees of the embassies. According to the aforementioned version, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov – Great Britain accuses them of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.

This is an explosion that occurred on October 16, 2014. Then, supposedly, ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. As a result, two people died.