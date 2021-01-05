The cities of Ostrava in the north-east of the Czech Republic and Nitra in the west of Slovakia faced serious problems with the organization of the burial of those who died from the consequences of coronavirus infection, reports Mlada fronta dnes…

According to the Czech newspaper, the crematorium of Ostrava, whose population is 288 thousand people, is currently working around the clock, but does not have time to cremate the dead.

The local leadership intends to appeal to the republican authorities with a request to send the bodies to crematoria in other Czech cities.

In Nitra, where 76.5 thousand people live, they intend to use the winter stadium to store the bodies of the dead. It is assumed that until the funeral they will be on the ice of the hockey field.

At the same time, funeral homes of the city take orders for the organization of ceremonies no earlier than January 15.

According to the World Health Organization, 740,221 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the world over the past day.