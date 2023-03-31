FSMTC called the repair by the Czech Republic and Bulgaria of Soviet helicopters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegal

The modernization and repair of Russian and Soviet helicopters in order to transfer them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) is a gross violation of international obligations by the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. On March 30, they were accused of this by the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), writes TASS.

As noted in the service, according to data published in the media, the Bulgarian state-owned companies Avionams and Terem-Letets, as well as the Czech Lom Praha, continue to carry out illegal activities to repair and modernize military helicopters of Russian and Soviet production.

The activity of Bulgaria and the Czech Republic is a gross violation of international obligations, and also damages the global system of export control, the FSMTC stressed. The service also noted that Russia is not responsible for the safe operation of helicopters serviced by these companies without the participation of Russian manufacturers and developers.

On July 11 last year, military expert Vladislav Shurygin said that Ukraine inherited a large number of combat aircraft from the Soviet Union, but many of them have not been operational in recent years. According to him, Kyiv collects parts for aviation from the countries of the former Warsaw Pact.

Shurygin named the way in which Ukrainian aviation remains functional. Part of the aircraft was taken to aircraft repair plants in Poland, Bulgaria and Romania, they were looking for spare parts in those countries where Soviet equipment used to be in service.

Last July, Russia suspended certificates issued to Czech and Bulgarian companies. Enterprises were deprived of the right to carry out work related to the maintenance of Russian helicopters.