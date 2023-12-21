Czech government: Prague benefited financially from the conflict in Ukraine

The Czech Republic received financial benefits from the conflict in Ukraine in the form of payments from NATO allies for the transfer of equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Commissioner of the Czech government for the restoration of Ukraine, Tomas Kopecny, admitted this, reports RIA News.

“The Czech Republic spent tens of billions of crowns on aid to Ukraine, but, let’s face it, the Czech Republic received even more thanks to aid to Ukraine… That’s how it is,” he said.

He noted that money for military assistance to Ukraine was not allocated from the country’s budget; Prague received it from NATO partners, primarily from Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States. It is clarified that in 2023 alone, the amount of funds received amounted to 1.5 billion euros, but for the entire period it will be much more.

In addition, the conflict in Ukraine helped the country increase its military production and attracted a workforce of more than 120 thousand Ukrainian refugees to the country. According to Kopechny, STV Group and Czechoslovak Group, which are the largest producers of military products in the Czech Republic, have increased production of large-caliber ammunition by 600 and 700 percent, respectively, in two years.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Czech Republic, Karl Rzehka, said that he considers Russia a potential military adversary. According to him, Moscow poses a direct threat to the security of the Czech Republic.