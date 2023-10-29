The Czech Republic will continue to defend its positions at the UN and convince other states of them. Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced this on October 29.

Thus, he responded to the call of Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova to leave the organization because of the resolution on the Middle East adopted by the UN General Assembly (GA).

“I understand Madam Minister’s disappointment regarding the resolution, which did not condemn Hamas terrorism in Israel. The Czech Republic, together with, for example, the United States and Austria, voted in accordance with what we have been advocating for a long time. At the UN, we will continue to defend our positions and convince other states that they are correct,” the news publication quotes the prime minister as saying. Ceske Noviny.

The head of the Czech government also noted the importance of the Czech Republic’s position being heard at the UN.

The head of the country’s defense department, Chernokhova, announced the need for the Czech Republic to withdraw from the UN this morning. She expressed the opinion that the previously adopted resolution “expresses support for terrorists” and recalled the many Israeli civilians killed by Hamas militants.

On October 27, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution introduced by Jordan from 22 Arab countries, which calls for an immediate truce in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. 120 countries, including Russia, voted for the resolution, 14 were against it, and 45 abstained.

After this, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israel rejects the call for a ceasefire and will continue to fight Hamas. Russia’s permanent representative to the world organization Vasily Nebenzya, in turn, noted that common sense prevailed in the UN General Assembly.

The next day, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said that Israel does not plan to withdraw from the UN, but cooperation with it may be reconsidered.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the escalation, the death toll has exceeded 8 thousand people, including about 3.2 thousand children, and almost 20 thousand more were injured. On the Israeli side, 5.4 thousand people have been injured so far, and more than 1.4 thousand have died.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.