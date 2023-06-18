FromChristoph Gschossmann close

Should Russian citizens be subject to more surveillance abroad? The Czech President is committed to this and commemorates the Second World War.

Munich – The Ukraine war has been raging since February last year – Russia attacked the neighboring country. The country ruled by President Vladimir Putin undoubtedly collects information in Western countries as well. This is a thorn in the side of Czech President Petr Pavel, who is demanding that Russian citizens living abroad should be “strictly monitored” by the secret services of their host countries. Pavel is considered a strong supporter of Ukraine.

Czech President Pavel draws a comparison with World War II

“All Russians living in Western countries should be monitored much more closely than in the past because they are citizens of a nation waging aggressive war,” Pavel said in an interview published on Thursday Radio FreeEurope. Pavel continued: “One can feel sorry for these people, but if we look back, at the beginning of the Second World War, the entire Japanese population living in the United States was also under a strict regime of surveillance,” said the Czech President. “It’s just a cost of war.” When asked what he meant by “surveillance,” Pavel replied that he meant having people “examined by security services.”

However, Pavel admitted on Friday that his comparison with the Second World War is flawed. He backtracked and told the AFP news agency through his spokeswoman Marketa Rehakova that he did not intend the comparison to mean “internment or persecution” of Russian citizens.

Petr Pavel has been President of the Czech Republic since March 2023. © Uhlíø Patrik/dpa

During World War II, about 120,000 people of Japanese descent—most of them American citizens and half of them children—were sent to internment camps after Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941. The camps were surrounded by barbed wire and guarded by US soldiers. The then President Ronald Reagan officially apologized for the camps in 1988. For US President Joe Biden, the treatment of people of Japanese descent was “one of the most shameful periods in American history”.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled to the West

Since the start of the large-scale invasion of the Kremlin in Ukraine in February 2022, hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have fled their country – also to avoid being drafted into the Russian army. Czech President Pavel used to be a NATO general. He was elected as an independent candidate in January. Even if he can exert influence through his statements, his office is largely of a representative nature. (cgsc)

