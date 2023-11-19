The Czech national team suspended three players for alcohol before the match with Moldova

The Czech national football team suspended three players for drinking alcohol before the Euro 2024 qualifying match against Moldova. This was reported on the team’s page on the social network. X.

“Three national team players grossly violated the national team’s internal rules on Saturday evening. Jakub Brabec, Vladimir Zoufal and Jan Kuchta immediately left the team by decision of the team’s management,” the team said.

According to the publication Sport.cz, the footballers were photographed in a nightclub in the center of Olomouc on the night of November 19th. Eyewitnesses say that the players stayed in the establishment until the morning and drank alcohol.

The meeting between the teams of Moldova and the Czech Republic will take place in Olomouc on November 20. The starting whistle will sound at 22:45 Moscow time.