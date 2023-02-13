COLPISA Madrid Monday, February 13, 2023, 17:22



Czech footballer Jakub Jankto, on loan from Getafe to Sparta Prague, revealed his homosexuality on Monday in a video posted on his social networks. The 27-year-old midfielder is the first player in the Spanish League to reveal that he is gay, after around twenty players from other leagues, both active and retired, have taken the step.

«Like everyone else I have my strengths, my weaknesses, a family, friends, a job that I have done to the best of my ability for years with seriousness, professionalism and passion. Like everyone else, I want to live my life in freedom, without fear, without prejudice, without violence, but with love. I am homosexual and I do not want to hide anymore », the Czech footballer proclaimed in his video.

Jakub Jankto, an international with the Czech Republic, before arriving at Getafe in the summer of 2021, previously played in Italy, at Udinese and Sampdoria. Last summer he was loaned by the Azulón club to Sparta Prague, where he defends his colors this season and will return to Getafe after this season.

The Madrid club issued a message of “maximum respect” towards Jankto through its social networks. “Our utmost respect and unconditional support for our footballer Jakub Jankto,” Getafe wrote on his Twitter.

Sparta Prague also showed their support for the footballer. Jakub Jankto recently discussed his sexual orientation with the club management, coach and teammates. Everything else concerns his personal life. No more comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. The rest does not matter », was the reaction of the club in which he currently plays.

In May of last year, Jake Daniels, 18, became the first active European professional footballer to come out as gay since 1990, when Fashanu, also English, did the same in an interview with The Sun newspaper. “I’ve known he was gay my whole life, but now I feel like I’m ready to say it and be myself. I don’t want to lie anymore, it’s suffering,” Daniels said then. Of the tens of thousands of professional soccer players who play under the UEFA ordinance, he was the first to come out as gay in 32 years.

Among the footballers who have confessed their homosexuality are the English Justin Fashanu, the first professional to reveal his sexual orientation, 23 years ago, and who committed suicide when he was 37, and the Australian Josh Cavallo, who in 2021 proclaimed his homosexuality when he was 21 years.