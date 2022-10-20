The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic will take diplomatic steps in the situation with the demolition of part of the fence around the public and cultural center “Czech House” in Moscow. The diplomatic department considers such a dismantling unacceptable, said on Thursday, October 20, the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Jan Lipavsky.

“We consider this (the dismantling of the fence – Ed.) an unacceptable interference with the property that the Czech Republic has in Moscow. <...> We are preparing standard diplomatic steps that we will take in the coming days, ”Lipavsky said in an interview with the publication Seznam Zpravy.

At the moment, the minister stressed, he would not like to specify his statement. According to him, the ministry is analyzing the situation in detail and has created a working group that is studying the situation with Russian property in the Czech Republic.

Lipavsky added that at the moment the area around the Czech House is fenced off.

On Monday, the Czech media announced that part of the fence around the “Cheshsky Dom”, located 2.5 km from the Kremlin on 3rd Tverskaya-Yamskaya Street, was dismantled in Moscow. The Russian side explained the decision by the fact that the construction of the fence was not allowed.

The day before, Czech Ambassador Vitezslav Pivonka in Russia was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry because of the escalation of the situation. He was told that the Russian side was discouraged by the disproportionate reaction and emotions on the part of the highest Czech officials on this plot, which in Prague is presented almost as the main problem in relations between the two countries.

As recalled in the Russian Foreign Ministry, the situation with the fence adjacent to the “Cheshsky Dom” land is not related to the state of relations between Russia and the Czech Republic, there is no politics in it. Moreover, the Czech embassy has been aware for many years of the unresolved nature of this legal issue. Moscow also urged Prague not to fall into the language of threats, to strive to find mutually acceptable solutions through diplomatic channels.

In early October, the Czech Foreign Ministry called on citizens of the country not to go to Russia, and those who are on the territory of the Russian Federation to leave it. The reason was given as a possible threat of deterioration of the security situation.