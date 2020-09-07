The EU sanctions measures towards representatives of the Belarusian authorities will come into drive no later than September 21. This was introduced by the Minister of Overseas Affairs of the Czech Republic Tomas Petřicek.

The top of the Czech Overseas Ministry famous that originally there have been 20 individuals on the sanctions checklist. He didn’t rule out that the EU might broaden this checklist.

“We’re once more witnessing the brutal therapy of peaceable demonstrators,” defined Petříček, quoted by TASS…

In line with him, the European Union is in favor of beginning negotiations between the Belarusian authorities and the opposition.

We’ll remind, earlier the EU determined to impose sanctions towards Belarus towards the background of protests that started within the republic after the presidential elections. It was famous that particular person measures will likely be launched towards those that are accountable for “violence towards peaceable protesters and electoral fraud.”