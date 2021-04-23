The new head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, Jakub Kulganek, appointed to this post on April 21, will make his first foreign tour of the Visegrad countries (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland). The minister will make his first visit to Bratislava, he announced this on Friday, April 23, in his Twitter…

According to the head of the foreign ministry, he finished his first working week by telephone with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, who expressed “words of support for the Czech Republic” in connection with the situation around the explosion of ammunition depots in 2014 in Vrbetica. In addition, Kulganek noted that the Polish minister invited him to Warsaw, where he “will go with great joy.”

“I will pay my first foreign visit (as Foreign Minister – Ed.) Next Wednesday to Slovakia, and then I will go to Hungary. Cooperation within the Visegrad Group is a priority, ”the diplomat wrote.

On April 21, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jakub Kulganek, announced “an extremely difficult stage” in relations with Russia. He said this at a press conference convened 45 minutes after his appointment as head of the Czech Foreign Ministry. At the same time, he blamed Russia for the deterioration of relations.

Relations between Russia and the Czech Republic escalated after Prime Minister Andrei Babis announced on April 17 that Russian intelligence services were suspected of being involved in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014.

On the same day, the Czech Republic decided to expel 18 Russian diplomats. The European Union supported the accusations of the Czech Republic, calling it reasonable suspicions of the alleged involvement of the Russian side in the explosion of ammunition.

Moscow, in response, declared 20 employees of the Czech embassy in the Russian Federation persona non grata. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the expulsion of diplomats from the Russian Federation is an adequate response to aggressive actions on the part of Prague. In addition, the accusations in Moscow were categorically rejected, and the fact that Prague does not publish the report on the explosion, Zakharova called evidence of a lie.