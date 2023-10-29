The Czech Ministry of Defense called on the country to withdraw from the UN because of the General Assembly resolution on Israel

Czech Defense Minister Jana Chernokhova called for the republic to withdraw from the UN because of the adopted resolution on Israel. She wrote about this on social networks X.

The minister said that the document adopted by the UN expresses support for terrorists. Chernokhova is confident that the Czech Republic has no reason to remain in an organization that, in her opinion, supports terrorists and does not respect the right of countries to self-defense.

“Only 14 countries, including ours, clearly and clearly opposed the unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel committed by Hamas terrorists! I’m ashamed of the UN. Let’s get out of it! — the head of the Czech Ministry of Defense spoke emotionally.

She also recalled the number of Israeli civilians killed by Hamas militants. Chernokhova compared the actions of Hamas with the actions of al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in the Russian Federation) September 11, 2001.

Chernokhova’s indignation was caused by the resolution that the UN General Assembly adopted during the tenth emergency special session to protect the Palestinian people. The document was developed by a group of Arab countries. 120 states voted for it, including Russia, 14 were against it and 45 countries abstained from voting.

Earlier it became known that two UN peacekeepers were injured during Israeli shelling of Lebanon. Two shells exploded at an observation post of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the city of Houla.