Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babish called the situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic extremely serious and announced an impending total catastrophe.

According to him, there has never been such a situation as now, “the number of patients in intensive care and connected to ventilators is growing dramatically.”

Babis said that the situation will be discussed with doctors, trade unions and the opposition, after which a government meeting will be held tonight. RIA News…

In the Czech Republic, since the beginning of the pandemic, 127,240 people have been infected with the coronavirus. Over the past day, 15 672 new infected people have been identified in the country, this is the second indicator after January 6.

Earlier it became known that in Finland, due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, a three-week lockdown is being introduced on March 8.

In addition to measures taken to reduce the number of infections, middle and high school students are being transferred to distance learning, and restaurants are planned to be closed.

At the same time, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that the country’s authorities are ready to declare a state of emergency.