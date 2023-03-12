The Razzie Awards considered that the American actor gave the worst performance of the year in a minor role, playing Elvis Presley’s manager in the biopic “Elvis”.

The film received critical acclaim, earning eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Austin Butler, who plays the “King” of rock and roll.

However, Tom Hanks’ performance was not admired, as the critics did not have mercy on the star, whose appearance was changed in the film using synthetic materials that were considered very exaggerated, to embody the character of Colonel Tom Parker.

Tom Hanks and his “latex-stuffed face (and ridiculous accent) were also awarded a Razzie Award in the ‘Worst On-Screen Couple’ category.”

The actor at least escaped winning the worst actor of the year category, for which he was also nominated.

And those in charge of “Razzi” considered that his participation in the new Disney version of “Pinocchio”, where he plays the role of Geppetto, is less bad than the representation of Jared Leto, “the permanent guest” on these awards, in the movie “Morbius”.

“Blonde,” a biopic about Marilyn Monroe, was named worst film of the year.

