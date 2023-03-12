The Razzie Awards considered that the American actor gave the worst performance of the year in a minor role, playing Elvis Presley’s manager in the biopic “Elvis”.
The film received critical acclaim, earning eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Austin Butler, who plays the “King” of rock and roll.
However, Tom Hanks’ performance was not admired, as the critics did not have mercy on the star, whose appearance was changed in the film using synthetic materials that were considered very exaggerated, to embody the character of Colonel Tom Parker.
Tom Hanks and his “latex-stuffed face (and ridiculous accent) were also awarded a Razzie Award in the ‘Worst On-Screen Couple’ category.”
The actor at least escaped winning the worst actor of the year category, for which he was also nominated.
And those in charge of “Razzi” considered that his participation in the new Disney version of “Pinocchio”, where he plays the role of Geppetto, is less bad than the representation of Jared Leto, “the permanent guest” on these awards, in the movie “Morbius”.
“Blonde,” a biopic about Marilyn Monroe, was named worst film of the year.
Razzie Awards
- The Golden Raspberry Awards, the official name of the Razzie, were launched in a living room in Los Angeles in 1981 by former film students and Hollywood industry professionals.
- These awards are traditionally awarded on the day before the Academy Awards are awarded.
- While they used to poke fun at Hollywood’s elite over the years, the creators of “Razzie” showed a sense of self-irony this year by awarding themselves an award for nominating an actress barely out of childhood.
- Last month, the organizers of “Razzy” withdrew the nomination of Ryan Kiera Armstrong, then 12, for her role in “Fire Starter”.
- The organizers, who presented the awards on Saturday, said they received this award “deservedly” instead of the young star who was nominated in the worst actress category.
- This isn’t their first misstep. Last year, Razzie created a category dedicated to Bruce Willis’ worst performance due to his disappointing performances in many films the previous year.
- The organizers withdrew the award after the actor’s family announced that he had cognitive impairment, which was determined to be an incurable form of dementia.
#cynical #Oscar #version. #Tom #Hanks #wins #awards #poor #performance
Leave a Reply