The Antares launch vehicle carrying the Cygnus cargo ship was launched from the Wallops Island (Virginia) launch site in the Atlantic Ocean, the corresponding broadcast was conducted on website NASA.

Cygnus will deliver about 3.6 tons of cargo to the International Space Station, including food, equipment and instruments for scientific research, and an American-made toilet, which, according to NASA, is superior to its Russian counterpart now in use.

The flight became the third under a new contract with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration with Northrop Grumman. It is planned that by 2024 at least six launches of cargo ships will be carried out.

On the eve, the launch of the Antares launch vehicle with the Cygnus cargo ship was canceled two minutes before the launch.