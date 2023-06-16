Cycling is in mourning. Swiss cyclist Gino Maderof the Bahrain Victorious, He died on the morning of this Friday, June 16, due to the serious injuries he suffered in the stage this Thursday, when he fell down a ravine.

(Read: Mourning in cycling: Santiago Buitrago's partner died in the Tour of Switzerland)

The team announced his death “with deep sadness and heavy hearts,” adding that the team “is devastated” and that his “thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

“We are devastated by the loss of Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm were an inspiration to all of us.

The Swiss cyclist suffered a serious fall at kilometer 197 of the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland when, in a descent, he fell down a ravine, became unconscious and had to be revived on the spot.

Máder was rushed by helicopter to Chur hospital, where his condition was assessed. The American Magnus Sheffield, of the Ineos Grenadiers, was also involved in that incident.

In a statement from the competition it was reported that “at kilometer 197 of the stage, on the descent of the Albulapass, two riders collided at high speed, with the race doctor attending the scene within two minutes. Magnus Sheffield was transferred to the Samedan hospital with bruises and shock.

Gino Mader is assisted after an accident in the Tour of Switzerland. Photo: EFE/EPA/SWpix/Zac Williams

The report on Máder, for his part, indicated that he was unconscious and was immediately revived and later transported by helicopter to the Chur hospital. “The circumstances of the accident are being clarified,” said the competition.

Such heart-breaking scenes at the Tour de Suisse today. I hope that everybody gets the time they need to process this. The cycling community is relatively small and this news will no doubt touch everyone. It’s just so terribly sad. Getty Photos pic.twitter.com/iSBA4POnmO — Sadhbh O’Shea (@SadhbhOS) June 16, 2023

What did the team say about Gino Mäder?

“We are devastated by the loss of Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm were an inspiration to all of us. He was not only an extremely talented rider, but a great person off the bike. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” CEO Milan Erzen said.

Gino Máder’s team regrets the accident. See also Tortona also surrenders at home: Virtus in the final against Milan Photo: EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

“Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, preserving his memory on all the roads we race on. We are determined to show the spirit and passion that Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team,” he added.

“Today and every day, we will run for you, Gino,” ends the note from the Bahrain team.

İsviçreli sporcu Gino Mader’in düştüğü uçurum… İlk müdahaleyle hayata döndürüldü ancak helikopterle kaldırıldığı hastanede hayatını kaybetti pic.twitter.com/d04XDmILZe — Haber Global Spor (@HG_Spor) June 16, 2023

Companions of cyclist Gino Máder mourn his death. Photo: EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

With information from EFE