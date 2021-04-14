American Jim Pagels (Jim Pagels) complained on social networks about dangerous conditions for cycling in Washington. On the same day, the man got into a serious accident and died. It is reported by NBC Washington.

On April 9, the 29-year-old cyclist tweeted that he had to tackle a dangerous section of the highway roundabout to get a coronavirus vaccine.

According to journalists, Pagels was hit by a Honda Civic passenger car. After that, the vehicle was rammed by several more cars that were moving nearby. Soon after the accident, the man was taken to the hospital, but the doctors were unable to save him: he died on the way to the hospital.

Pagels was fond of urban planning and was about to defend his doctoral dissertation on the topic. The American regularly posted comments about road safety on social media.

