The athlete Ares Masip suffered sexual abuse in 2023 by a runner. This was announced through his social networks, where he published a video in which he claims to have been sexually abused in it paddock of the World Cup.

“The race had been very long and I had been sleeping in my van for hours. He came at dawn and tried to force me to have sexual relations,” he begins by explaining in his publication.

During his story, Ares states that At no time did he give his consent: “I refused from the first moment. He didn’t stop rubbing his penis over my body, he tried to kiss me and he didn’t stop insisting.”

Ares Masip: “I refused from the first moment”

“I just asked him to stop, because he didn’t want to. I wanted to scream, push him away or leave, and he covered my mouth, took me by the arms and held me close. repeating that he would rape me while he was trying to undress me,” he explained in the video.

“At first I tried to forget it and act as if nothing had happened, but the months passed and we met at the races, I felt more and more disgust and rejection. Little by little, I was aware of the seriousness of the events And, it has cost me a lot, but I have decided to file a complaint,” Masip continued explaining.

Along these lines, the cyclist assures that she has filed a complaint, so the case is now in the hands of justice. “At the judicial level I don’t know what will happen, It is not an easy process but I wanted to make it public because unfortunately these situations are much more frequent than we think,” he acknowledged in the video.

“I break the silence because I believe that it is possible to build a society fairer and safer“Enough of so much impunity” he concluded.