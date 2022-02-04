Organizers, sponsors and institutions attend the presentation of the Tour of the Region of Murcia held in the Port of Cartagena. / CARM

The 42nd Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia–Banco Sabadell Grand Prix, which will cover 183.2 kilometers between Fortuna, where the start will take place, and Cartagena, where the finish line will be established, will be broadcast by three television channels for the first time. The promotion will be increased by the media impact of the event, which will be offered by three television channels: Eurosport, 7TV and RTVE’s Teledeporte channel, which will be live for the last two hours of the stage and will guarantee a potential millionaire audience.

Twenty-one teams, some of them among the best in the world, from nine different countries, with 147 runners, will form the platoon of this new edition of a test that “is part of the outstanding sporting history of the Region,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, at the presentation of the race. La Vuelta “occupies a prominent place among the great events that are held each year in the Region, which have themselves become a powerful tourist attraction, which contributes very positively to the image of the destination,” added Ortuño.

“It will be an unparalleled showcase to show the Region of Murcia as a tourist destination linked to concepts such as sport, health and safety,” stressed the counselor, who insisted that sport linked to tourism is for the Region “a plus and a competitive advantage because it gives us the opportunity to show our privileged climate and our natural spaces». This commitment of the regional government to the binomial ‘tourism+sport’ has materialized in the Plan for the Promotion of Sports Tourism of the Community, which this year multiplied its budget by 10 to reach 600,000 euros for the organization of more than 40 tests high-level sports, among which is the collaboration with the Cycling Tour of the Region.