Cycling The evolution of Covid in the Community advises delaying a race, which was scheduled for February 12 and 13 Previous edition of the competition, at its start from Los Alcázares. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM

The organizers of the Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia, scheduled for February 12 and 13, have decided to request the International Cycling Union to postpone this test to May 21 and 22 due to “the serious health crisis that The Region is living because of the covid-19 ».

Francisco Guzmán, head of the sporting event, said on Tuesday that “it is a shame, but the situation is very serious and it is time to be with sick people and professionals who are dealing with the disease.”

It is not the first cycling event that asks to change dates. Last day 9, the Challenge de Mallorca, the first European test of 2021, which was scheduled for January 28 to 31, also announced the postponement of the test due to the rebound in cases in the Balearic Islands and requested permits to be able to compete also in May.