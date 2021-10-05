The Cycling Tour of the Murcia Region ‘Costa Cálida’ 2022

recovers its traditional calendar And it will be held on Saturday, February 12, according to the official calendar of the International Cycling Union. In this way it recovers its usual date after being held this year in May, where Antonio Jesús Soto Guirao was proclaimed winner of the race.

This morning, the general director of Sports, Francisco Javier Sánchez, and the director of the Vuelta, Paco Guzmán, held a meeting to evaluate different aspects of the race. Next month it is expected to know the cities that will be the beginning and end of the Vuelta, as well as the final route.