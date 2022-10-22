EP Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12:30



The Regional Library of Murcia (BRMU) launches a new cycle, ‘Regional Library, Universal Library’, with which it is intended to underline the universal and inclusive vocation of the cultural institution. Thus, each edition of this cycle will be dedicated to a country or culture, bringing other artistic traditions closer to the public of the Community.

The first installment of this cycle will deal with Japanese culture, one of the most present in the BRMU and which has more followers among users.

The series will open with an ‘origami’ workshop, origami in the Japanese style, headed by Kazuko Sakai, a retired professor from the University of Murcia, and Tamaki Yang, who, originally from Japan and of Chinese descent, has managed the cultural space ‘The space of Tamaki’.

Both are expert connoisseurs of origami, a practice introduced in Latin countries by Miguel de Unamuno, and which, as one of the Zen arts, has a great reputation in Japan. The activity will take place on Saturday, November 5 and the registration period will open next week on the web portal of the Regional Library.

An introductory workshop on the language and culture of that country will also be organized, oriented towards basic vocabulary, handling of chopsticks and rules of education and courtesy that must be known to function in a Japanese restaurant, by Akaboshi Michiko, teacher of Japanese language and culture at the University of Murcia.

Likewise, there will be a conference and colloquium talk dedicated to the Heian world and focused on the Genji Monogatari, a work written around the year 1,000 of our era by the lady Shikibu Murasaki. The presentation will be given by Francisco Giménez Gracia, author of several philosophical essays, who will also coordinate a reading club dedicated to Taniguchi Jirô, the most universal of graphic novel creators in Japan.

Within the framework of this cycle, the BRMU will formally inaugurate the ‘Mangateca’, a large space adjacent to the comicteca, dedicated entirely to Japanese literature, comics, graphic novels and culture in general.