The UAE Government Cybersecurity Council launched the “Cyber ​​next 50” report, in cooperation with KPMG International, which constitutes a pioneering research effort that anticipates the future of cybersecurity, advanced technology, and the digital landscape of contracts. The next five.

The report was launched today at the Museum of the Future in Dubai and highlights the major digital trends expected to impact lives in the coming decades.

In this context, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, confirmed that the Council has succeeded in formulating an advanced cyber vision for the UAE that achieves maximum flexibility over the next fifty years, thus enhancing the country’s global leadership and its ability to confront increasing digital challenges. And its readiness for the future.

He added that the UAE has today become a global center of dynamism and development, blessed with a harmonious society, which necessitates the need for permanent and continuous work to protect it and the country’s institutions from digital threats through innovation in the field of cybersecurity, and providing solutions to all challenges that enhance readiness and the ability to absorb any potential problems.

He stressed that the Cyber ​​Security Council, at a time when the UAE is preparing to celebrate the centenary of its founding in 2071, is working ably and seriously to read and anticipate the future, and is studying what the future might look like, noting that the report “The Next 50 Years…is Cyber ​​- Cyber.” next 50″ highlights the megatrends expected to impact lives in the coming decades, including demographics, climate change, and energy consumption.

In this regard, he pointed out that the report includes projections that include the world population, which will reach about 9.7 billion people by the year 2050, and the resulting societal risks in different regions, noting that climate change will affect food security, and contribute to population displacement and the deterioration of systems. Environmental… The report also expects an increase in global energy consumption by 50% and an increasing importance of renewable sources and energy efficiency.

He explained that these challenges require diligent work to confront them and reduce their effects, pointing out that despite these risks, technology provides hope for a better future, and will even shape our future through multiple technologies, most notably artificial intelligence, hyper-connectivity, bioengineering, quantum computing, and technology. Space, robotics, smart manufacturing, augmented reality, and nuclear fusion.

He pointed out that developments in virtual reality will dominate the course of human life, and robots will be a part of our lives, starting from personal care, to military systems, while artificial intelligence will be able to predict and shape the future, while machines develop to be able to read human thoughts and manipulate DNA.

He said that by 2071, the quality of life and happiness will be increasingly determined by a material and digital world. He stressed that the UAE is preparing for the future through a future-focused government, distinguished and qualitative education, a diverse knowledge economy, a happy and prosperous life, and a cohesive society, noting the importance of the role of Youth and new generations are shaping the future, which requires everyone to work to empower them and enhance their role.

For his part, Timothy Wood, Partner and Head of Cybersecurity at KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “In our report, “The Next Fifty Years…Cyber,” we reflected on the four pillars of the UAE Centenary 2071: a future-focused government, distinguished education and a knowledge economy. “Diverse, happy, prosperous lives and a cohesive society. What is clear is that the seeds of tomorrow are being planted today. There are many futures that may emerge from the trends and scenarios we have identified. We owe it to future generations to make good choices.”

Wood added in statements on the sidelines of the report’s launch event that the report revolves around the UAE’s vision for the year 2071, and looks at emerging technology trends such as artificial intelligence and “metaverse” and addresses aspects of the impact of cybersecurity in supporting the economy and human integration.

Wood pointed out that the UAE has ideal qualities to be a leading digital center in the region and the world, which will contribute to developing the economy related to cybersecurity through several factors, such as securing investments in the technology that is being worked on in the country, pointing to the importance of education with the aim of creating a leadership and technical generation. .

For his part, David Ferbrach, Global Head of Cyber ​​Futures at KPMG, told WAM that the UAE is a pioneering country in adopting modern technology, as it looks strongly at technology, specifically artificial intelligence, and how it adapts to society, pointing out that the UAE follows a strategic approach. High level to define policies and build the skills base in the country.

David said: “The report provides an opportunity to expand ideas about the future and clarify concepts related to cybersecurity and modern technologies, as these technologies can shape and reshape the future, which requires clarifying these concepts to create an environment in which we can explore and use technologies safely and privately.”