The House passed new rules to stop illegal streaming

Riccardo Cristilli – Rome

Parliament is preparing for the turning point against illegal streaming football matches, movies and TV series. The Chamber of Deputies has in fact approved, with 252 votes in favor and none against, a new law to counter the illicit dissemination of content protected by copyright, therefore the live football matches but also films just released at the cinema or live private TV shows such as X Factor.

fight against piracy — An important battle which the various audiovisual operators have been putting pressure on for some time, starting with DAZN and Sky, holders of the rights to broadcast Serie A and European Cup matches. Based on a survey conducted in recent weeks by The Republicthey would be good 5 million Italians who use the famous “pezzotto”, an illegal system which, upon payment of a pirated subscription, allows the viewing of all pay content from football matches to Netflix. Resources obviously taken away from the legal circuit of subscriptions. To block these traffics, second Republicwould be ready to intervene the National Cybersecurity Agency. See also Rayados would seek to replace Vincent Janssen prior to the Club World Cup

how to stop piracy — The agency, which is responsible for protecting our digital infrastructures from hacker attacks, will collaborate with the AgCom, the Communications Guarantor, and the companies that sell season tickets, to stop illegal transmission systems of encrypted signals. The goal is to give birth to a platform capable of block the pirated transmission of matches or films after 30 minutes from the start of their spread. After the approval of the House, the law should proceed expeditiously and without changes also in the Senate in order to bring into force the law presented last November by Federico Mollicone of Fratelli d’Italia, as soon as possible. Francesco Rutelli, president of Anica, is also confident: “The hope is that the Senate will also give the green light to these well-conceived regulations”.

immediate block — The substantial difference with respect to the current law is that, on the basis of the new regulations, AgCom will be able to intervene and order the telecommunications companies to block illegitimate sites, without listening to the reasons of the pirates, the contradictory obligation will therefore lapse. This passage, in fact, prevented the transmission of matches from being stopped because often the authorization to the dark arrived only after the event was over. The focus of the nascent anti-piracy platform will be on the Dsn (Domain Name System), hitting a decisive process for the functioning of the web because it is the one that allows you to see the various contents published by an address on different devices. See also Éiner Rubio, the best Colombian in the first stage of the Tour de Romandía

not just football — “Italy is the first country in Europe to challenge digital mafias” commented Massimiliano Capitanio, AgCom commissioner, because, thanks to the collaboration of the banks, it will be possible to block the proceeds of those who manage clandestine broadcasters or pirate newsagents. Even newsstands because, thanks to this new law, thieves of books and newspapers, i.e. those who provide access to newspaper subscriptions or digital editions of novels, will also be blocked. A protective net for football but also for the entire audiovisual sector. Given the new tasks assigned, AgCom will be able to recruit 10 new employees, a manager, eight officers and an employee. Publishing companies such as Dazn and Sky will guarantee the necessary funds for the Authority, which will pay a contribution to AgCom. Will it really be the end of the PB or will the pirates find another way?