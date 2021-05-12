A man fills his motorcycle with gasoline in fear of a possible shortage in Atlanta on Tuesday. Megan Varner / AFP

The cyberattack against one of the great energy arteries of the United States, the Colonial company’s oil pipeline, has unleashed fear of gasoline shortages and forced the Government to take measures to guarantee supply and stop the double escalation of panic and prices. . After the closure of the infrastructure, decided by the company to prevent the spread of the cyber attack on Friday, thousands of Americans have rushed to secure supplies, which has resulted in long lines at gas stations in several cities and has fueled the feeling of vulnerability that this episode has left in the great world power.

As in a self-fulfilling prophecy, the fear of shortages triggered demand and left several service stations in the country without gasoline. The average price for a gallon of gasoline rose two cents on Tuesday in the nationwide average, according to data from the American Automobile Association, although the increases reached as much as six and seven cents in South Carolina and North Carolina. , respectively. The infrastructure attacked travels more than 8,850 kilometers (5,500 miles) between Texas and New York and transports 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel each day, representing 45% of the supply of the entire East Coast.

The Joe Biden Administration has tried to call for calm, ensuring that there is no need to fear a fuel shortage, although it does admit to problems with supply. “We know we have gasoline, we just need to take it to the right places,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Tuesday, unable to specify when the pipeline will be operational again. Colonial will make the decision this Wednesday, according to the official.

The attack has exposed the fragility of the United States energy network in the face of attacks ransomware, that is to say, of malicious programs that encrypt and block the information until they collect the ransom. The FBI has blamed the action on Darkside, a criminal group dedicated to this type of extortion that has been traced since 2020. The crisis has put the Biden Administration in the face of the need to provide short and long-term responses, that is, measures to solve the immediate problem and an action plan that protects the country from an increasingly common type of attack.

For now, Washington has temporarily suspended some road transport and environmental regulations to secure supplies on the East Coast, and President Biden is scheduled to present his cyber defense roadmap this week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency to prevent the supply crisis and issued an order in which the state removes size and weight restrictions on fuel tanker trucks and outlaws price gouging.

This Tuesday, during an appearance in the Senate, the director of the United States cybersecurity agency, Brandon Wales, warned that these types of attacks are “increasingly frequent, sophisticated and aggressive.” Americans are feeling it on the street these days.

