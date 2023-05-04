The Cyber ​​Security Council and the Emirates Red Crescent launched the Cyber ​​Pulse Ambassadors Program, in a step that inaugurates the cooperation agreement between them with the aim of supporting the visions of the UAE leadership represented in “We Are the Emirates 2031”, so that the country is among the top three countries in the world in the cyber security readiness index.

The inauguration of the agreement stems from the great importance of enhancing the culture of cybersecurity in the UAE, to become an integral part of the culture of Emirati society in parallel with the increase in technology adoption and comprehensive digital transformation at the level of individuals and institutions, and in continuation of the efforts made by the Cybersecurity Council and the tireless work to immunize the Emirati family from the dangers Electronic attacks and the establishment of a safe and solid infrastructure for cyber security in the country.

Under this cooperation, a group of volunteer individuals will be qualified to become qualified ambassadors to spread cyber culture to all segments of society, which will enhance and raise awareness of good practices in cyber security and stimulate public interest in learning about safety and cyber security across different age groups in the country.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE Government, said, “The importance of this program and other cyber pulse initiatives comes as it enhances public awareness of cyber security concepts, and the impact of common threats, whether on the individual, family, institutions, and even society, indicating that this program will seek to activate The role of members of society and empowering them to contribute later to the advancement of knowledge and cyber resilience among the various segments of Emirati society.

He added, “The cadres of the Cyber ​​Security Council, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, have worked on designing the Cyber ​​Pulse Ambassadors Program to qualify cadres of employees and volunteers from various segments of Emirati society, through cyber training workshops through which the skills of individual volunteers are developed by experts from the Council as a step. First, so that they can then transfer their knowledge to various members of society and institutions.”

He pointed out that the Cyber ​​Pulse Ambassadors Program is a voluntary initiative at the national level, led by the Cyber ​​Security Council in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent. The advanced stages of the Cyber ​​Pulse Ambassadors Program contribute to raising awareness of the importance and how to use technology in a safe and productive manner.

For his part, Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, affirmed that the authority welcomed the launch of the Cyber ​​Pulse Ambassadors Program in cooperation with the Cyber ​​Security Council in the country.

“This step will enhance the culture of cybersecurity in the UAE, and raise awareness of the importance of this vital field, which finds interest from the highest levels of the UAE government,” he said.

Al-Junaibi added that the Red Crescent volunteers will spare no effort to transfer knowledge of the importance of cybersecurity programs and good practices to avoid the risks of unsafe use of modern technology in the era of comprehensive digital transformation, and he praised the role played by the Cybersecurity Council in the country to enhance the culture of the local community in this regard. .