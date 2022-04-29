In the series of Marvel either DC there is always a beginning and an end, although unfortunately there are cases where the works are left unfinished due to abrupt cancellations that disappoint the fans. This is the case of the series bat-womanwhich after three satisfactory seasons, has been completed by its own television network The CW.

That was announced by showrunner Caroline Dries, describing how it breaks her heart not to be able to continue with a fourth season, but that she is quite proud to have put together 51 episodes. In the same way, she thanked everyone who made the program possible, the producers, maintenance, the cast and the public that she enjoyed.

Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you. ❤️ — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) April 29, 2022

Here is the full message Caroline Dries:

Publisher’s note: Since Ruby Rose left the series in the first season, some fans no longer saw her future, and now with this decision, it could be said that they were right in some way. However, it is sad to leave unfinished projects in the world of entertainment.

