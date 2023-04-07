The name ladybug could refer to the fact that the animals love to love. For example, a study by the BBC shows that ladybugs are anything but monogamous. The egg of the female is fertilized by up to three males. In addition, STDs reign among the ladybug kingdom. But the beetle species can also be mean, as traffic lights in Belgium experience.

In Tervuren, Belgium, near Brussels, the traffic lights have failed several times due to the devilish animals. Carla Cox of the Roads and Traffic Agency tells us about it VRT: ‘Ladybugs like to crawl into openings where it is warmer and that is what happened here. The bugs were also in the electrical cabins from which the lights are operated.’

How do the ladybugs break the traffic lights?

Cox also explains how the ladybugs demolish the traffic lights: ‘In those cabins there are relay cards that they have crawled over en masse and the system has been completely disrupted because of the excrement.’ So the ladybugs literally don’t care about the traffic lights.

Action has now been taken to eradicate the colony: ‘The electrical cabinets have been cleaned and powder has been sprinkled to exterminate the insects. That is of course not good for nature, but we must be able to guarantee road safety.’