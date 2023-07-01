Among the documents sent by Microsoft for the process that sees it involved against the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard also emerges a direct reference to PS5 Slimwhich apparently the house in Redmond is intended for come out in 2023 with a reduced price.

It is obviously one speculation by Microsoft, but considering that the rival companies conduct very accurate investigations on the possible moves of the competition, it should rather be taken into consideration. Indeed, it is to be thought that this assumption is supported by a series of clues collected by Microsoft, which probably keeps itself quite up to date on such topics.

The reference can be found in the summary document on the investigation carried out by Microsoft in favor of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard and against the complaints expressed by the FTC, particularly regarding the comparison between the models and prices of the consoles on the market.