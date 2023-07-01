Among the documents sent by Microsoft for the process that sees it involved against the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard also emerges a direct reference to PS5 Slimwhich apparently the house in Redmond is intended for come out in 2023 with a reduced price.
It is obviously one speculation by Microsoft, but considering that the rival companies conduct very accurate investigations on the possible moves of the competition, it should rather be taken into consideration. Indeed, it is to be thought that this assumption is supported by a series of clues collected by Microsoft, which probably keeps itself quite up to date on such topics.
The reference can be found in the summary document on the investigation carried out by Microsoft in favor of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard and against the complaints expressed by the FTC, particularly regarding the comparison between the models and prices of the consoles on the market.
Microsoft’s document on PS5 Slim
The Microsoft document disputes the well-known subdivision of the console market with the abstraction of a “high performance console market”, carried out by the FTC to exclude Nintendo Switch from the equations and thus showing how the rivalry is between only two manufacturers.
The Redmond company announces that this distinction cannot be made on the price front, nor on that of the specifics of use. Speaking of models and prices on the market, Microsoft claims that “Xbox Series S comes at $50 less than Nintendo Switch OLED”, and then reports that “PlayStation also sells a cheaper console with the Digital Edition at $399.99, and is expected to release one Playstation 5 Slim later in 2023, at the same reduced price”.
So for Microsoft it is foreseeable that a PS5 Slim is arriving during this year and should be placed at the same price as the PS5 Digital, probably replacing it as a basic offer on the market. In the same document, a reference is also made to the announced portable PlayStation Project Q for cloud gaming, which according to Microsoft would be launched at a price point under $300.
