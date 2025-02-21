Apamea’s Greek posidonium, who traveled in the south of Gaul at the end of the second century BC, mentioned that the Gauls took the cut heads Of their enemies as trophies of war and Strabo and Diodoro Sulo said that they placed the skulls in public buildings or in the houses of the warriors. Hence, when Ferran de Sagarra first discovered heads cut at the Puig Castellar site (Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona) in 1904, he thought that the Iberians of the Northeast of the Iberian Peninsula practiced similar rituals.

Since then, other evidence of this unique ritual practice in the Iberian world that extended from the Bronze Age to the Iron Age has been found. «Who were these individuals and why their heads were used? Traditionally archaeologists have discussed whether these skulls were war trophies, to intimidate the venerated enemies or relics of prominent characters in the community. But these hypotheses, based on oral and ethnographic sources, have not yet been able to verify or explore the relationship of these groups with their territory, ”explains the archaeologist Rubén de la Fuente Seoanein a note from the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

This UAB researcher, together with other colleagues from the Department of Animal Biology, Plant Biology and Ecology of the UAB, of the Catalonia Archeology Museumfrom the Balldovina Torre Museum and the University of Lleida, decided to analyze seven of these cut heads found in the town of Puig Castellar and in the ancient city of Ullastret (Gerona). “Being war trophies, they would not

The researchers combined bioarcheology and stable isotope analysis of strontium and oxygen in the dental enamel of skulls with archeozoological data and sediment and vegetation samples collected in the site. Strontium isotopes of this sampling allowed defining the referential range of the strontium In that area near each site to discern which individuals were local or not.









Its results, published in the ‘Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports‘, «They reveal that the individuals of Puig Castellar and Ullastret They would not have been randomly selected», Continues the main author of the study, but his selection to The ritual of cut heads “was more complex of what had been initially believed ».

Foreign and local

It was men’s skulls, whose exhibition, however, did not have the same purpose. In some cases they were foreign individualswhich would correspond to enemies whose cast skulls symbolized power and served to intimidate internal and external enemies.

From the source, it emphasizes that “in Puig Castellar the isotopic values ​​of three of the four individuals significantly differ from the referential of local strontium, which suggests that, probably, they were not local.” The fact that they were exposed in the area of ​​the wall indicates that these cut heads were exhibited as demonstration of power and as coercionboth for external and internal groups.

Aerial view of the Puig Castellar site



Balldovina Torre





Instead, In Ullastret they documented local and non -local origins. The former correspond to skulls found in a street, in the middle of the city, which indicates that they would be exposed on some wall or at the door of a house. They believe they could belong to important people from the community, venerated or claimed for the population. The skull of foreign origin appeared in one of the graves external to the walls of the settlement. It could be a war trophy.

«This result indicates that The practice of cut heads was applied differentiated in each sitewhich seems to rule out a homogeneous symbolic expression, although more research will be necessary to ensure, ”summarizes the source. This diversity could also involve social and cultural differences between the individuals of both communitiesaccording to the researcher.

A complex and dynamic society

Little is still known about the biological characteristics and geographical origins of these Iberian populations, because the cremation was the predominant burial ritual. Only rare human remains have been recovered in archaeological contexts. Those of a few elite warriors, who were treated with a different funeral context, of some babies in domestic contexts and the cut heads object of this study.

«The study results reveal for the first time direct evidence of human mobility patterns in the iron age in the peninsular northeastern», Highlights the UAB. In addition, it suggests differences on how these societies exploited the resources that surrounded them.

“This differentiation reflects a dynamic and complex society, with important local and external interactions,” says De la Fuente. The researcher considers this study as “a first approach to this archaeological problem through a method that is revolutionizing the way we study mobility in the past.”

«We have established a local referential of Strontium based on a rigorous protocol, applying in humans a pioneer methodology in Catalonia that, in addition, serves as the first step towards the creation of a Catalan biodisponable strontium map, so that other future studies are favor »He concludes.