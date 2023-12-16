Rome – The Customs Agency has put up for auction a first batch of cars confiscated during operations to combat currency crimes. The ten cars were sold for a total amount of over 200 thousand euros. Among the most prestigious cars there is also one Rolls Royce Phantom, which earned the treasury 50 thousand euros. In the first months of 2024 a second batch of cars will be sold in the same way.

“With this initiative, the Customs and Monopolies Agency confirms its intention to commit to recovering funds for the treasury from assets acquired from organized crime,” he said the general director, Roberto Alesse.