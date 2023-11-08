Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 01:16



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The tourist offer has been just a click away from its target audience for some years now. The digital environment has allowed the sector to launch its products and services to the world, which has subjected its professionals to a constant updating challenge that ranges from the way their teams work to their web pages, including the way of presenting their offer and register its customers with the use of ‘big data’. Now, with artificial intelligence experiencing unprecedented deployment, tourism once again faces new needs that require dialogue and unity.

With the aim of publicizing the role of information technologies in promoting the tourism sector, LA VERDAD and Segittur held a forum yesterday, at the Real Casino of Murcia, to provide useful information in the Region, taking into account its potential to compete with closer destinations. “We have to understand the tourist’s preference to anticipate their demands and take advantage of the data to offer products and services adapted to their needs, and create a legal and ethical framework that guarantees the privacy of this data and its good use,” he indicated during the inauguration. the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer.

The forum ‘Digital transformation in the tourism sector’, moderated by the newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief, Víctor Rodríguez, presented the benefits of the Government’s Transformation and Resilience Recovery Plan, which allocates 3.4 billion euros to the Modernization and Competitiveness Plan of the Tourism sector. It represents unprecedented support for the development of the sector, as pointed out by the president of Segittur, Enrique Martínez Marín, including the ‘last mile’ line for the digital transformation of tourism SMEs, since they account for between 92% and 97 % of the sector, as stated. In his analysis, he assessed the “insufficient” level of digitalization of the country’s companies, since the implementation is carried out because “they are aware of the need, but they lack training, money and finding the product to cover this need.”

Enrique Martínez President of Segittur



«What ensures success, with or without digitalization, is if the person has that transformative capacity»

Belen Hidalgo | Head of the Itrem Innovation Area



«We are in love with the methodology that allows this destination model based on governance, innovation, technology and sustainability»

Juan Celdran | President of Timur



“These technologies will help offer a better service, with higher quality and greater profitability”

Felipe Saldaña | Ashomur President



«Everything is aimed at analyzing guest behavior to improve their experience»

Mari Carmen Ayala | President of the Tourism Board of the Region of Murcia



«It is the client who is modernizing, making constant change come from his hand»

In this regard, the Intelligent Destinations Platform, in which the Secretary of State for Tourism works through Segittur, aims to place Spain at the forefront of tourist countries using digitalization to improve the tourist experience and offer integrated services of value. at destination. A project that, according to Martínez, also puts resources into items such as sustainability, digitalization and platforms and infrastructure. He took advantage of his intervention to praise the work being done within the Region of Murcia, “generating its own network with a good number of smart destinations.”

He emphasized that “the destination is more than just a space and a series of offers”, to act as managers of the destination and involve local SMEs, “which give real support to the tourist experience.” The platform aims to position the digitalization of tourist services, data and artificial intelligence as levers to accelerate the Spanish tourism model. Thus, it goes from analyzing the ‘before’ of the tourist experience to working “on use cases and detecting problems.” He also encouraged the technology and tourism sectors to dialogue, developing their own platforms that allow them to adjust to their needs.

Right to free time



With the debate on the advance of artificial intelligence, the president of Segittur encouraged “be aware of the limits”, and build the order of organizations from the human heritage of companies, being “respectful and doing complete accounts”, something What artificial intelligence cannot do. He emphasized that in “the right to have free time and the condition of being able to enjoy it”, technology is “one more factor, but it is not the center”, highlighting the role that human beings occupy in this process. As allies of technology, he pointed out two words: transformation and digital, defining the first as ‘non-delegable’, describing the chain in which the professional is able to know what his work is, how he generates that transformation and in what type of clients, including the technology behind this analysis. “What ensures success with or without digitalization is if the person has that transformative capacity,” he explained.

It was Juan Celdrán, president of the Murcia Association of Companies in the Information Technology, Communications and Audiovisual Sector (Timur), who clarified that it is the guest who is at the center of the tourism structure of the sector. “Everything is aimed at analyzing their behavior to improve their experience,” said Felipe Saldaña, president of the Murcia Hotels and Accommodations Association and head of Tourism at the Murcia Convention Bureau. Once this position of the guest on the front line is consolidated, the challenge remains to digitize the internal processes, which are “those that will give the establishment a vision of its profitability”, reducing costs and providing a greater profit margin.” , according to Celdrán.

Public-private governance



Mari Carmen Ayala, president of the Tourism Board of the Region of Murcia, pointed out that “there must be a very clear implementation of the destination that requires public-private governance”, which involves the businessman and goes hand in hand with the administration. public, since “it is the client who is modernizing, making constant change come from his hand.” She also opted for destinations that incorporate a transformation in terms of sustainability plans, that take care of the circular economy, improve water resources and the recovery of heritage. She also encouraged relying on specialized companies, “because they are the ones that have the added value, the investment made and the degree of specialization”, making them the best travel companions. “It is setting up a process in which we take advantage of the knowledge of others and spread it among colleagues, including listening to employees and continuous training so that we become a Region in which tourism innovation is linked to talent,” he added. Saldaña.

In this sense, Juan Celdrán defended the formation of a ‘hub’ that consolidates from the Balearic Islands to Malaga to address problems, such as the need for training, in a broader manner.

Congress tourism has been one of the areas that has grown the most in recent years. For this reason, the experts encouraged measuring what the congressman who visits the area is looking for “so that he returns to our city on vacation, because 93% say they would return and that gives us a very good opportunity,” Saldaña pointed out. “Whether the events come to Murcia will depend on many aspects that are not only the digital transformation,” Ayala explained, encouraging people to reinvent themselves in the face of high competition, focus on the service as well as the product, improving customer perception.

Likewise, the role of data was highlighted, alluding to the importance of digitizing the activity and processes, being able to extract information from this ‘big data’ that serves to offer “a better service and higher quality and profitability.” greater for companies”, also helping artificial intelligence, indicated Celdrán. “AI generates data that will give us many resources to understand the demands of our clients, what areas they come from, preferences, and what they spend their money on,” said Mari Carmen Ayala, highlighting other resources such as virtual reality or geolocation systems.

“When something new appears there are always detractors, but we must give AI time to see what it can do,” said Jesús Pacheco, Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumer Affairs of the Murcia City Council, who encouraged “generating knowledge and exporting it” to provide added value to the Region.

Position the Region in the online world

Belén Hidalgo, head of the Innovation Area of ​​the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia (Itrem), explained to those attending the forum held yesterday the mission that this department has been developing since its creation in 2015: the digital transformation of SMEs. A goal they set out from the development of technological platforms and tools that would contribute to breaking their digital divide in the world of marketing, and increasing the positioning of the Region in the main online channels. Its commitment has been reflected in several lines that seek to improve the attraction of demand and the travel experience, making use of platforms such as Hermes or Costa Cálida applications, which add complementary offerings and even allow cross-selling between accommodations and activities. also bringing events from the Region closer. In this way, one more “tool is provided to the tourist who is already in our destination.”

Smart destination



They have also focused their efforts on measuring in real time what is happening in the destinations, how the tourist offer works and how the flows of visitors move in that destination; What do they think and what are their preferences to make all the data obtained from this digital footprint available to the sector. Belén Hidalgo highlighted the fact of being “one of the first autonomous communities to develop a strategic plan as a Smart destination to increase the presence of the Region, SMEs and municipalities, in the ‘online’ world”, in addition to developing policies in collaboration with destinations and companies.

A ‘superapp’ for tourism governance The city of Murcia, as a smart tourist destination, works in three areas: attracting visitors, managing those who have already arrived at this destination and building loyalty so that they want to return. Among the actions carried out by the Murcia City Council, the Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Jesús Pacheco, pointed out the creation of a ‘superapp’ that covers different fields of interest “for the governance of the city in tourism matters.” . Its purpose is to collect information that serves to make life easier for everyone who is in the city, integrating commerce or tourism, also generating a knowledge base for the City Council itself. The application, which is expected to be ready before the end of the year, is complemented by other actions such as the intelligent management of QR codes or the improvement of the Murcia Tourist Card.