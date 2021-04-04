The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud made a phone call, today, Sunday, to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the call, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques affirmed the Kingdom’s stand and full solidarity with the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Kingdom’s support for all measures taken by His Majesty to preserve Jordan’s security and maintain its stability.

For his part, His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, for his support and support, and for the stance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in standing by its sister, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in all circumstances and crises, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).