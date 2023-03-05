Today, Sunday, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, issued a royal decree appointing Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Information, according to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
A royal decree was also issued today appointing Ibrahim Al-Sultan as Minister of State and a member of the Council of Ministers.
King Salman also issued an order appointing Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Amer Al-Harbi as Deputy Chief of General Intelligence.
On the other hand, Hammoud bin Badah Al-Muraikhi was appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court, with the rank of minister.
The royal orders included the appointment of Rakan bin Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Tawq as assistant to the Minister of Culture at the excellent rank, and Abdul Rahman bin Hamad bin Saleh Al-Harkan as governor of the General Authority for State Real Estate at the excellent rank.
King Salman also issued an order appointing Ismail bin Saeed bin Ali Al-Ghamdi as Assistant Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Shared Services, at the excellent rank.
