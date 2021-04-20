The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has directed to disburse 1.9 billion riyals of Ramadan aid for the year 1442 AH to families covered by social security services.

His Excellency the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for this generous gesture to disburse Ramadan aid for the year 1442 AH to the beneficiaries of social security.

His Excellency said: “This generous gesture is not surprising for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, who gives families benefiting from social security services his care and attention to their affairs, as this aid contributes to facilitating their affairs during this holy month, satisfying their necessary needs and improving their livelihood.”